Amala Paul Ecstatic After Unexpected Showers Hit Her Hometown In Kerala, Watch Video

Amala Paul, who is in Kerala with her family, was seen enjoying the unexpected rains that reportedly occurred on Monday. Taking to her social media, Amala posted a video of Kerala rains on Monday. In the video, she is seen dancing with her pet Moon in the rain while her mother is asking her, "Are you mad Amala?"

Check out the video:

Also Read | Amala Paul Reveals Why She Rejected Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'; Read Here

Just a few days ago, Amala Paul penned an emotional note on her social media, where she discussed her dad's death and how she dealt with the misery. She wrote, "I almost lost myself and my mom to the verge of depression," however, the actor managed to tackle the situation bravely. She also thanked her brother and extended family for supporting her to rise above the misery.

Also Read | Amala Paul & Bhavinder Singh Tied The Knot In A Small Ceremony; Here's Their Net Worth

Also Read | Amala Paul & Bhavinder Singh's Relationship In Trouble? Actor's Cryptic Post Suggests

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amala Paul is gearing up for her digital debut. The untitled project, starring Amala Paul, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Amrita Puri in lead roles, is reported to be based on a yesteryear actor's life. The upcoming series is directed by Pushpinder Bharadwaj and bankrolled by Mahesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films.

Also Read | Amala Paul Pens An Emotional Post On Depression, Healing, And Miraculous Mothers

Besides the upcoming project, Amala Paul has Adho Andha Paravai Pola up for release and a slew of movies at different stages of production. The actor is also reported to make a return to Malayalam films with Blessy's Aadujeevitham. The movie also features Prithviraj in a pivotal role.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.