COVID-19: Video Of Cats Distracting Owner During Work From Home Breaks Internet

The coronavirus pandemic has been spreading drastically around the world. In the past few weeks, countries around the world have moved to a complete lockdown situation, where people are being advised to stay indoors as much as possible to contain the contagion. This has forced people to distance themselves socially and work from home. However, work from home has become a task for the owner of these three cats who have taken the front stage in being prime distracters for him at work.

A video shows the furry cats, who are seen sitting around their owner, who is trying to work, using the old-school pencil and paper. However, his work becomes a task with these cats who have taken the front stage in being prime distracters for him. The kitties, however, not able to understand the utility of these working materials, are seen chewing on the pencil as well as the spiral end of the notebook being used by the person.

Cute coworkers

The video was captioned “I enjoy working from home and having time to actually think”. The video has got over 17,500 upvotes and almost 100 comments. Netizens are all hearts for these adorable cats.

A user wrote, “I think you meant to post this on ‘aww’ subreddit”. Another Reddit user said, “oh man I wish I had 3 kittens right now”. Another user said, “Cats being cats”. One user said, “do you live in kitten heaven”? To which another responded, “kitten heaven, human purr-gatory”.

A Reddit user said, “They're all so cute”. Another said, “I'm impressed the "Chew on the end of a pencil" habit is cross species. It's like that thing is hardwired in our brains to be a chew toy.” There was a user who said, “ Lookit those hoodlums!” There was another who said, "You can’t really call it work if you’re still in."

