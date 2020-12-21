'COVID-19 Renewed For Another Season?': New Coronavirus Strain Triggers Hilarious Memes

As the British government alerted the WHO about a new strain of coronavirus, several internet users took to Twitter to express their concern over what they referred to as #COVID20. With over 1,000 cases of the variant discovered in the UK, scientists are puzzled to determine if the variant, named as VUI-202012/01, falls into which category or if it represents an increased health risk especially when some nations began administering the COVID-19 vaccines among people. Experts from both the United States and the UK indicated that the new strain appeared to infect more easily than the rest of the mutations that the coronavirus has shown through the months.

While several countries have already banned flights from the UK over fears about the new coronavirus variant, netizens flooded social media with hilarious GIFs and memes. Several desi users also expressed concern over UK PM Boris Johnson’s upcoming India visit on Republic Day as the chief guest of the parade. They drew a parallel with the ‘Namaste Trump’ event and urged PM Narendra Modi to postpone Johnson’s visit to India.

#COVID20

Finally COVID19 COVID20 is

Cases is going down. Coming pic.twitter.com/EhL0Em9enY — Sahil (@Nikal_Bsdk03) December 21, 2020

Now that UK to India flights have also been stopped owing to the new strain of #COVID virus in Britan, we request Hon'ble PM shri #NarendraModi ji not to have Boris Johnson here in India & once again repeat the mistake Modiji made while having the #Trump event. #COVID20 pic.twitter.com/YZCYnBvQkO — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) December 21, 2020

That time when you make joke on #COVID20 but deep down you are worried pic.twitter.com/5gjBqlK9js — 🌸mansi🌸 (@lazypotato__) December 21, 2020

Covid 19 vaccination Covid 19 mutation

begins begins #COVID20 pic.twitter.com/ha7Ik3pJAj — आyush Maheshwari 💚👯 (@indianyuvak) December 21, 2020

Countries ban flights from UK

Meanwhile, several countries including India, France, Italy, Canada among others have banned flights from Britain in the wake of the “out of control” situation. France has halted all travels from the UK where the new virus strain can be found across the nation except Northern Ireland. Most recently, a traveller from the UK led Italy to detect the first case of the COVID-19 variant. Germany has also banned the travel from the foreign nation and is slated to last until December 31.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 19 announced strict "Tier 4" curbs in several counties as a measure to contain the spread of the new strain, which experts say, spreads faster than all other previous variants. All non-essential services, including gyms, swimming pools, cinemas, hairdresser shops, and other retail outlets will remain closed in the country. People living in Tier 4 areas are only allowed to leave home for work, childcare purposes, and exercise.

