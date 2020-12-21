'Feels Like A Miracle': COVID Patient Who Had Zero Chance Of Survival Returns Home; Watch

Britain's longest-suffering coronavirus patient has returned home from the hospital after spending 222 days on life support and recovering physically from the repercussions of staying unconscious because of a medically induced coma. Ali Sakallioglu will celebrate Christmas with his family, a 52-year-old girlfriend, and five children. The 56-year-old said he is happy to be alive and celebrating holidays with his family as he thanked nurses and doctors for saving his life.

Read: Germany Suspends Air Links With UK Amid Concerns Over Rapid Spread Of New COVID-19 Strain

Suffered from a heart attack, kidney, lung failure

Sakallioglu suffered from a heart attack, kidney failure, lung failure, and liver failure while he was in a coma and his family was called thrice to the hospital believing that he would not make it. But each time he surprised medical professionals as he continued to breathe and refused to give up on his family's hope. Sakallioglu, who is a taxi driver by profession, was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in March when the pandemic was still at its earlier stage and nations had just begun to impose lockdowns.

Read: Most Australians Willing To Pay For COVID-19 Vaccine, Want To Be Sure Of Safety: Survey

According to Good Morning Britain, Sakallioglu woke up from the coma a few months ago and it took him three to four weeks to make his first move. Sakallioglu's physical recovery started at the hospital as it took him weeks before he could stand up on his own. Sakallioglu finally returned home on November 11 as he was welcomed by his family members, who missed him for eight long months and battled with all the uncertainties surrounding his health.

Read: 'No One Should Worry': COVID-19 Not Evolved Enough To Beat Vaccines, Assure Scientists

Sakallioglu has said that he is eager to take to the COVID-19 vaccine and also urged others to do so. The cabbie said that the vaccine would allow him to return back to work safely. Sakallioglu further added that he is looking forward to celebrating Christmas with his family, but said will remain careful and follow all health and safety protocols in doing so.

Read: Thailand Likely To Expand Lockdown As Cluster Of COVID-19 Cases Sparks Worries



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.