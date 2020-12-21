'A Day Of Beauty': Homeless Man Reunites With Family After Transformation Pics Go Viral

A homeless man from Brazil named Joao Coelho Guimaraes had been living away from his family for more than a decade but he finally got a chance to get together with them through the power of social media. Joao’s family had assumed that he was dead until they saw his picture on Instagram which was uploaded by a businessman named Alessandro Lobo, who is an owner of a men's fashion store and barber service. According to the reports by Unilad, Joao was reported dead by his family after he went missing. The man spent the last decade on streets, collecting cans to survive.

Unbelievable transformation

Alessandro Lobo recently came across him and asked him if he was hungry or wanted something to eat. Joao refused for food but asked if he could get a razor to trim his beard. This is when the businessman decided to give him a transformation makeover. Apart from this, he also gifted him three shirts, a pair of trousers, a jacket and some new shoes. Lobo also took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of Joao’s haircut and his transformation image. In the caption, he wrote, “Do good, not looking at who! This is the campaign we want to encourage to start 2021! 2020 was a difficult year for everyone but we managed to reinvent ourselves and found out how much we need each other !!! Merry Christmas and a new year with lots of mental, physical, spiritual and financial health for all of us !!!”.

Appreciating the businessman, netizens took over the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "What a beautiful geto of love and affection with the human being". Another person wrote, "Congratulations on your attitude, I endorse your words". The video has managed to gather 138,935 views.

According to the reports by Unilad, Lobo described Joao as a ‘very shy person’ of ‘few words’. However, he said that he immediately noticed the look of satisfaction on his face. Also, he was very grateful after the transormation. After his family recognized him, his mother and sister travelled to meet him.

