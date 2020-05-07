COVID-19: Couple In Sweden Sets Up Restaurant That Serves Solo Diners Only

As social distancing has become very important amid this prolonged coronavirus pandemic, a restaurant in Sweden named as Bord For En or Table For One has reportedly taken the practice of distancing to a new level by serving solo diners only. As per reports, the restaurant will start its operations from May 10 till August 1 and surprisingly the food will be served to the table via a rope to ensure social distancing.

Covid-19 safe restaurant

According to international media reports, the idea of this unique method of social distancing came from the owners, who are also a couple. During the lunch, the husband, a former chef, had served food to his mother-in-law through a window keeping in mind the social distancing, as per reports.

The couple executed the innovative idea in real life. Linda, the wife, reportedly said that such a 'Covid-19 safe restaurant' should be made available to everyone. According to the reports, the couple informed that there will zero presence of any additional staff as there will be only one table and chair for a single person and the food will be delivered in a basket attached to a rope. They added that the restaurant will be open for everyone irrespective of a person's financial status as many people have lost their jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic. As per reports, however, the guests can offer any amount they wish as a symbol of gratitude for the free meal served.

Low scale approach

Despite rising infections and fatalities, Sweden continues to stick to what the nations chief epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, calls a ‘low scale’ approach to tackle coronavirus. Tegnell, who is also the top strategist against COVID-19 reportedly said that his nation's approach was "more sustainable over a long period of time." So far, the Swedish government has banned the gathering of more than 50 people, shut down schools and universities and urged people over 70 years of age or those at ‘greater risk’ to self-quarantine. However, the new ‘softer approach’ allows primary schools, restaurants, eating joints and most businesses to function normally.

