Sweden sticks to 'low-scale' lockdown as 900 people succumb to coronavirus

Despite rising infections and fatalities, Sweden continues to stick to what the nations chief epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, calls a ‘low scale’ approach to tackle coronavirus. Tegnell, who is also the top strategist against COVID-19 reportedly said that his nation's approach was "more sustainable over a long period of time." So far, the Swedish government has banned the gathering of more than 50 people, shut down schools and universities and urged people over 70 years of age or those at ‘greater risk’ to self-quarantine. However, the new ‘softer approach’ allows primary schools, restaurants, eating joints and most businesses to function normally.

Sweden and Denmark

In contrast, neighbouring Denmark, which imposed a stick lockdown nearly four weeks ago, is planning to reopen. Initially, the number of positive cases and deaths were proportionally similar in both the European nations. However, Denmark with much stricter policies curbed the spread as well as deaths. As of now, the mortality rate in Sweden has reached 88 as compared to the 47 deaths per million in Denmark, international media reported.

This comes as Swedish PM, Stefan Lofven, has proposed an emergency law which would allow a swift closure of public ventures and transportation if needed. He reportedly also warned people about the thousands of deaths which might follow. However, the chief epidemiologist Tegnell defers from him and asserts that while Sweden might have faced infections in the short term, it will not face the risk of a huge infection spike that Denmark might face once its lockdown is lifted.

The deadly COVID-19 has killed more than 900 people in Sweden which has a population of nearly 10 million while Denmark, which has a population of 5.8 million has reported nearly 273 fatalities. Meanwhile, US’ John Hopkins University has reported that the COVID-19 pandemic has infected nearly 1.8 million people and killed nearly 1,14,000 worldwide.

Image Credits: AP