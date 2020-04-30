COVID-19: Tigers Tested For Virus In US, Photos Break Internet

Wildlife expert and photographer, Ron Magill shared photographs of samples being collected from tiger’s mouth, nose etc. for coronavirus

COVID-19: Tigers tested for coronavirus in US, photographs emerge

After a tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19, scepticism arose about the animals contracting the virus. Amid all this, a series of photographs which show tiger being tested have caught everybody's attention. Taking to Twitter, Wildlife expert and photographer, Ron Magill shared photographs of samples being collected from tiger’s mouth, nose etc. He later disclosed that all the tigers had tested negative.

In his tweet, he also wrote that he tested tigers at Zoo Miami after they “exhibited symptoms” such as nasal discharge and lack of appetite. He added that the photographs were captured during the process. 

 

Photos break internet

Later, Zoo Miami also shared a video of immobilised tigers who were tested for coronavirus announcing that all of them had tested negative for the infection. Soon after the post hit internet netizens were divided. While many lauded the gorgeousness of the beast animals dubbing them as "beautiful",  many others slammed the officials for "inhumane" treatment with the captivated animals. 

Image: Twitter/ RonMagill

