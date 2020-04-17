How Many Tigers Are Hidden Within This Picture? Observe Carefully And Try Finding Them All

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the whole country is on lockdown and most citizens are in their homes in self-isolation. During this trying time, many people have nothing to do while staying at home. Which is why several netizens are now sharing puzzles on Whatsapp and social media.

These puzzles help you sharpen your wits and makes you apply your mind during the lockdown. Picture puzzles are especially popular online. The 'How Many Tigers' picture puzzle is currently trending on social media. Here is the 'How Many Tigers' puzzle and its answer.

How Many Tigers in the picture

Also Read | ‘Find the apple’ picture puzzle solution inside | The answer not easy to find

The above photo is currently trending on Whatsapp and social media. To solve the puzzle, you need to find all the tigers hidden in the picture. At first, you will immediately notice four tigers in plain sight.

Also Read | Lockdown puzzle fill in the missing letters answer; check details

However, there are several more tigers hidden all over the picture. You need to look carefully at the background, the trees, and the foliage to find the remaining tigers. This puzzle will truly test your observation skills and most people will likely miss a few hidden tigers. If you are unable to find all the tigers, then check the answer below.

How many tigers in the picture answer

Also Read | ATM pin puzzle | Here is answer to the popular WhatsApp puzzle

There are a total of 16 tigers in the above image. There are four tigers clearly visible in the centre, while the rest are merged with the background. Check the image below to find out where the other 12 tigers are hidden.

There are six tigers hidden around the tree on the left side of the image. Three tigers are hidden on the top right part of the picture. One tiger is hidden in the foliage right beside the visible tigers, while two tiger faces are hidden in the rock that the visible tigers are sitting on.

Also Read | What goes in the empty square WhatsApp puzzle answer; check solution inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.