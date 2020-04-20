'Wonderful': Netizens Enthralled As Ambush Of Tigers Lazes On The Road At Satpura In Video

A video of an ambush of tigers relaxing in the middle of the road has gone viral on the Internet. The 28-second clip was shot outside the Satpura forest in Madhya Pradesh and was shared by the forest officer Ravindra Mani Tripathi on his official Twitter handle.

In the stunning video, the tigers can be seen lazing across the stretch of an empty road, as they remain unperturbed by the usual flocking of the humans in the vicinity amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

IFS officer Pandey wrote in the caption that the sightings, otherwise rare, of 4 or more tigers was worth watching and the wildlife at the Satpura forest hadn’t thrived in this manner since past a decade. The video amassed over 550 likes and 7k views as users widely shared the clip.

Read: Herd Of Deer Spotted Roaming Freely On Streets Amid Lockdown; Watch

Read: Dog Plays Dead To Avoid Returning Home Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

After Pech, Panna, Tadoba and Dudhwa here goes a worth watching video from Satpura Forests MP as shared by @ravindramtripa1.

Such frequent sightings of 4 or more tigers were not so usual a decade back. #conservation pic.twitter.com/ukofC6cRmy — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) April 16, 2020

"Magnificient sight"

“Wow!! Beautiful. We did not opt for a safari at Satpura tiger reserve during our recent stay at Pachmarhi, as the chances of sightings are less. Next time we will try our luck,” wrote a user. “Sir, I have been to Satpura Tiger Reserve at least 3 times. The beauty is surreal. Though I wasn't fortunate enough to see a tiger the Indian Gaur was really magnificent,” wrote another.

I think it would be worthy to go for safaari just after the lockdown 😍 — Meenakshi Agrawal (@Meenakshi1492) April 16, 2020

Woww.. Satpura sighting is pretty difficult. Surprised to see four!! I remember forest guard saying, "Satpura is land of all animals cos predator is less here". And now here they come😮 — Chittra M (@masalaboxtravel) April 16, 2020

Wonderful to see the tigers freely exploring their hanitats — Asheesh Talwani (@AsheeshTalwani) April 16, 2020

During lockdown? — Rashmi kaushik (@Rashmikaushik95) April 16, 2020

Super... — Kiran Bhangare (@kiranbh) April 16, 2020

Tigers 🐯 Ek sath rahte he kya — Bharat I. Patel (@BharatIPatel14) April 16, 2020

I have to say the IFS has done a tremendous job and everyone else who supported them — Naveen Naidu (@NaveenN81477836) April 16, 2020

Thanks for the wonderful share. Expecting many more such shares from you in the future :-) — Supradip Sen (@Nupur_59) April 17, 2020

वाह — Hemant Jhabak (@JhabakHemant) April 17, 2020

Wow, what a site, the original inhabitants of Earth are wondering without getting distracted by the second inhabitants, homosapiens. Remember, we are not necessary for the mother Earth — Kiran Vyas (@KiranVy50608101) April 18, 2020

Read: WATCH: Big Group Of Pink Flamingos Flock At Navi Mumbai Creek; Celebs & Netizens Awestruck

Read: 'Unbelievable': Netizens Amazed As Thousands Of Flamingos Seen In Navi Mumbai