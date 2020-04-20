'Wonderful': Netizens Enthralled As Ambush Of Tigers Lazes On The Road At Satpura In Video

IFS officer Pandey wrote that the sightings, otherwise rare, of 4 or more tigers relaxing around Satpura forest in Madhya Pradesh was worth watching.

Madhya Pradesh

A video of an ambush of tigers relaxing in the middle of the road has gone viral on the Internet. The 28-second clip was shot outside the Satpura forest in Madhya Pradesh and was shared by the forest officer Ravindra Mani Tripathi on his official Twitter handle.

In the stunning video, the tigers can be seen lazing across the stretch of an empty road, as they remain unperturbed by the usual flocking of the humans in the vicinity amid the Coronavirus lockdown. 

IFS officer Pandey wrote in the caption that the sightings, otherwise rare, of 4 or more tigers was worth watching and the wildlife at the Satpura forest hadn’t thrived in this manner since past a decade. The video amassed over 550 likes and 7k views as users widely shared the clip.

"Magnificient sight"

“Wow!! Beautiful. We did not opt for a safari at Satpura tiger reserve during our recent stay at Pachmarhi, as the chances of sightings are less. Next time we will try our luck,” wrote a user. “Sir, I have been to Satpura Tiger Reserve at least 3 times. The beauty is surreal. Though I wasn't fortunate enough to see a tiger the Indian Gaur was really magnificent,” wrote another. 

