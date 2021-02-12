Crocodile Eats Two Sharks In This Jaw-dropping Video, Netizens Baffled | WATCH

In a scary video which has surfaced on the internet, a crocodile can be seen eating two sharks at the same time. The incident took place when Australian angler Yvonne Palmer reeled out a small shark out of the water and out onto the beach. Right after some time, she found out that a crocodile is lurking near the shark. This is when the unexpected happened.

Crocodile feasts on sharks

The crocodile came out of the water to feast over the shark. The one minute short footage captures the nearly 4 metre long reptile feasting on two sharks. In the beginning, the reptile can be seen slowly emerging out of the waves. ‘Oh my’, Palmer, who is also filming the video, can be heard screaming. Further into the video, the crocodile opens its mouth and takes a huge bite. ‘Welcome to Cardwell, Queensland’, says Palmer while filming the video. After feasting over the first one, the reptile comes out of the water again and enjoys feasting over the second one. Let’s have a look at the video.

Stunned by the video, netizens took over the comment section. Making a sarcastic remark, one Facebook user wrote, "I don't understand why these people are standing at the waters edge, when it's full of crocodiles". Another person wrote, "Yum yum a black fella tolled me a long time ago that's good eating white fella". Netizens can also be seen tagging their friends in the comment section.

