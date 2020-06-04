'Magnificent': Cyclone Nisarga Leaves Mumbaikers With Crimson Sky To Celebrate Relief

Now that Mumbai has escaped Cyclone Nisarga which made downfall around 12pm on June 3, the residents flooded Twitter with photos of the magnificent sunset and are calling it the “post-cyclone glow”. The cyclone hit the Maharashtra coast with the speed up to 120 kilometres per hour but the residents were relieved as the damage was limited only to the uprooting of trees in the affected area. Twitter users posted breathtaking views from their apartments in the metropolitan city marking the “sigh of relief” including Business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

A friend sent me this view of the post-#Nisarga sky from his window... The heavens too, seem to be heaving a sigh of relief.. pic.twitter.com/5i7zdxfbaL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 3, 2020

More pictures of the Crimson sky

From time-lapses to landscape photographs, the Mumbaikers were seen eagerly posting their capture of the crimson sky after the cyclone Nisarga. Here are some of them.

Read - Restoration Work Begins In Raigad Post Cyclone Nisarga

Beautiful & Calm Evening after NISARGA Cyclone. pic.twitter.com/WG5wKYgxP4 — Keyur Shah DoubleSure Practical 360°CFP COACH (@Keyur9167362201) June 3, 2020

Read - Cyclone Nisarga LIVE Updates: No Major Impact In Gujarat & Maharashtra; Weakens Into Storm

The sun peeps from clouds as it sets.. The view after the cyclonic storm Nisarga.. pic.twitter.com/Np4ceNtU4i — Akshay Gupta (@Akshay9000Gupta) June 3, 2020

They say "After the storm, comes the calm"! Circle away Nisarga, rest the swaying palms! pic.twitter.com/JXbJKJGcq5 — Nafees Khan (@KhanTeachsk54) June 3, 2020

Read - 'Every Day Can End Beautifully': Akshay Kumar Inspires With Thoughts Post Cyclone Nisarga

Read - Indore, Ujjain On Alert As Cyclone Nisarga Likely To Enter MP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.