'Every Day Can End Beautifully': Akshay Kumar Inspires With Thoughts Post Cyclone Nisarga

Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar took to his social media accounts to impart a beautiful message to raise the spirits of his fans and followers after the terror of the Cyclone Nisarga ended in Mumbai on Wednesday. The tropical storm which was touted as a severe cyclone had the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat bracing themselves for possible damages. At the end of the day, Akshay Kumar shared the view of the setting sun from his home in Mumbai and wrote through the caption, "Sunsets are proof that no matter what happens, every day can end beautifully. #ReadItSomewhere".

Have a look:

Akshay Kumar had also shared a video earlier on Tuesday where he issued an advisory along with a detailed set of precautions for the cyclone Nisarga that was expected to make landfall near Mumbai on Wednesday, June 3. He shared a video message through his social media account asking his fans and followers to follow the guidelines prepared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in case the cyclone wreaks havoc.

The actor has been actively updating his social media handle and engaging his fans and followers with important information and advisories issued by the government during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country. Akshay Kumar has been spending quality time with his family while under lockdown and has time and again, advised his followers to do the same. However, the actor recently shot for a coronavirus awareness advertisement for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare where he has underlined the Centre's initiative of an 'atmanirbhar India'.

The one-and-a-half minute advertisement was shared by the Press Information Bureau on Twitter and captioned, “Our battle with #COVID19 is not over, but we will not be afraid of the virus. We will take all precautions and we are going to move on with our lives”.

Have a look:

⁦@akshaykumar⁩ @MoHFW_INDIA #IndiaFightsCorona #BreakTheStigma pic.twitter.com/EKxcwwhVb3 — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) June 2, 2020

Apart from that, the actor has reportedly donated an amount of Rs 45 lakh to help 1,500 members of CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes Association) who are hit by the coronavirus lockdown in the country. The junior artistes and daily wage workers had been suffering due to the industry shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Earlier, the actor had pledged a whopping Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s newly launched fund PM-CARES to provide relief to daily wagers and migrant laborers distressed financially due to the crisis.

