Danish Mayfly Named 2021 Insect Of The Year, Here's What Makes It Unique

The International Group of Entomologists on November 27 declared Danish Mayfly as the Insect of the Year for 2021. As per the reports by phys.org, the insect has only a few days to fly, mate and lay eggs due to its short life span. The commission says that the Mayfly existed for approximately 355 million years and today about 140 species live in Central Europe.

(This undated photo provided by the 'Senckenberg Institute' shows a 'Danish Mayfly'. The Danish Mayfly has been selected by a German entomological society as the Insect of the Year for 2021, but won’t have long to celebrate its 15 minutes of fame. Image Credits: AP)

Insect of the year

According to the reports by AP, Thomas Schmitt, who is the chairman of the commission of scientists and representatives from research institutions and conservation organizations from Germany, Austria and Switzerland said, “What makes the mayfly unique is its life cycle: from the egg laid in the water to the insect capable of flight and mating, which dies after a few days”. Schmitt added, “Shortly before the transition from aquatic to terrestrial life, a layer of air forms between the old and new skin of the adult larvae. By reducing its specific weight, the larva rises to the water surface. Once there, the larval skin bursts and within a few seconds a flyable mayfly hatches”.

In order to “bring an exemplary species closer to people”, the commission has been selecting insects since the year 1999. Before this, in 2019, Red mason bee was chosen as the insect of the year. As per the official press release, the bee is considered to be a ‘real herald of spring’. Also, one generation of these mason bees develops every year. In spring, females create the nesting holes filled with pollen, in which the larvae turn into adult bees. They remain in this state until the next Spring, when they get out using their strong pines.

(Image Credits: AP)

