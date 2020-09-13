Spelling Bee Quiz: Consider Yourself A Logophile? Answer These Questions To Decide

A spelling bee is a competition in which contestants are asked to guess the right spelling of a word usually with a varying degree of difficulty. To compete, contestants must memorise the spellings of words as written in dictionaries. The concept is thought to have originated in the United States, and spelling bee events, along with variants, are now also held in some other countries around the world. Given below is a spelling bee quiz based on the meanings of the words.

Spelling bee quiz

1. This term refers to a lightweight plain-woven or twilled silk usually printed with a small neat evenly spaced pattern.

Foulard

Fuolard

Fuelard

Faulerd

2. This word is referred to a system of visual signalling (as between ships) in which the sender holds a flag in each hand and moves his arms to different positions according to a code alphabet.

Semaphere

Semapore

Semaphore

Semaophere

3. This term refers to a lady’s maid in comedies who acts the part of a coquettish maidservant or frivolous young woman.

Sobrette

Soubrete

Soubreette

Soubrette

4. What is a yarn or fabric of spun silk is called?

Schape

Schappe

Schapee

Schepe

5. This term refers to producing happiness; based on the idea of happiness as the proper end of conduct.

Eudemonic

Eudeamonic

Eudaemonic

Eudeemonic

6. Which word justifies the meaning of the physical or social setting in which something occurs or develops; environment, setting?

Milieu

Mileeu

Melieu

Meleeu

Also Read| Beyonce quiz: Are you an ultimate fan of Queen B? Find out with this trivia quiz

7. This term refers to an artist who uses the arrangement or treatment of the light and dark parts in a pictorial work of art.

Chiarocsurist

Chiaroscurist

Chieroscurist

Cheeroscurist

8. What is the term that is given to the person that comes next after or replaces another in an office, position or role?

Succedaneem

Succeedaneum

Succedaneum

Succeedaneum

Also Read| Teacher's Day Quiz: Test your knowledge about reel-life & real-life Bollywood teachers

9. The term referred to a trend or people having their hair wavy?

Cymotrichous

Cymotrichaous

Cymotricaos

Cymotrichos

10. What is the art of cutting paper into decorative designs called?

Scherenschnite

Scherenschnitte

Scherenschniite

Scherenschnette

Also Read| Radhika Apte quiz: You're true blue fan of the actor if you can answer these questions

Spelling bee quiz - answers

Foulard

Semaphore

Soubrette

Schappe

Eudaemonic

Milieu

Chiaroscurist

Succedaneum

Cymotrichous

Scherenschnitte

Also Read| Vocabulary quiz: Consider yourself a sesquipedalian? Take this quiz to decide

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.