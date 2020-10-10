Debate Fly Wig: Viral Bug From Mike Pence's Hair At VP Debate Is Now A Halloween Costume

The fly that stole the show from Wednesday night's vice presidential debate between US Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Senator Kamala Harris is now a Halloween costume. The housefly that sat for several minutes on Pence's white hair as he debated with Harris, provided comic fodder for many. While the fly became the talking point of the world, it has been an inspiration for a Halloween costume on a US lingerie website called 3Wishes that has launched a ‘Debate fly wig’.

(Image Credits: 3wishes.com)

Debate fly wig as a new Halloween costume

Priced at $49.95, the costume is a silver-coloured wig with a fly-like creature made to sit on the right side. As per the website, the wig is available in only 1 colour- ‘silver’ and has just one size. The description of the product read, "Make your head great again! Look fly and steal the spotlight at your next party with this Debate Fly Wig, perfect for when being a fly on the wall just won't do! You'll want to get caught in the crossfire with this special item featuring a deluxe, high-quality silver white wig with an attached, oversized black fly and Flag lapel pin included! Suit and plexiglass partition not included".

Anxiously waiting for the Mike Pence and his hair fly couples Halloween costumes — Tori Fox (@theMandaTorian) October 8, 2020

who wants to be mike pence’s hair to my fly on Halloween this year — lottie ðŸ’« (@charlotte5258) October 8, 2020

Soon after the incident took place, a new Twitter account was also created, called, “Mike Pence's Fly”. Many Twitter users are demanding SNL to invite Jeff Goldblum and recreate his iconic role from the movie The Fly.

wait for it pic.twitter.com/smqWv1zjlr — Mike Pence's Fly ðŸ³ï¸‍ðŸŒˆ (@MikePenceFly___) October 10, 2020

i really did that pic.twitter.com/p5mTvt4gSz — Mike Pence's Fly ðŸ³ï¸‍ðŸŒˆ (@MikePenceFly___) October 8, 2020

(Image Credits: AP/3Wishes)

