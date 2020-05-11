Deer comes crashing down from Mumbai slum rooftop, safely rescued; watch videos

A home in a Mumbai slum had an unexpected visitor recently. Not just the visitor, even the mode of arrival was unusual as it was not from the door, but from the rooftop. A deer came crashing down from the rooftop of home in the city’s Powai recently and has been safely rescued.

As per an account shared by Pawan Sharma, associated with an animal rescue organisation Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), a distress call from a person who said that a deer had fallen in their neighbour’s house was received. Sharma claimed that the herbivore landed at the area near IIT-Bombay after being chased by a leopard.

The seven-member team of the Mumbai Range of the Forest Department and wildlife rescue team RAWW managed to rescue it amid hundreds of slum-dwellers. The deer was then taken to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park's Rescue Center in their wildlife ambulance for medical examination and rehabilitation.

The post also consisted of pictures and videos of the deer struggling to get a grip on the floor, before settling down, the broken roof and the rescue team carrying it to the ambulance as the locals watched while recording videos. The deer can also be seen being released.

Here’s the post

As per reports, the deer came down very close to the place where the four members of the family were sleeping. However, no injury or damage to the other equipments at the house was reported. Range forest officer Santosh Kank was quoted as saying that the deer appeared shaken with the surroundings but remained still, thus allowing the rescue efforts without any hassle.

