The 31-second clip features a monkey who randomly jumps on the back of deer in a bid to take a ride. It further shows the nonchalant deer walking away.

Video of monkey taking a 'cool ride' on deer breaks internet

A video clip of a monkey taking a fun ride on the back of a deer has taken the internet by storm. It was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda who dubbed it as a ‘cool ride’. The short clip has captured everybody’s attention garnering over 15.2 k views and 1.6k likes.

The 31-second clip features a monkey who randomly jumps on the back of deer in a bid to take a ride. It further shows the nonchalant deer walking away as the monkey leisurely lies on its back. After a few metres, the deer eventually stops to graze but the monkey shows no sign of getting down prompting deer to turn back. The clip ends in a hilarious situation wherein the deer tries to get the unwelcomed rider off as the stubborn monkey continues to sit on deer's back. 

'Challenge to uber'

The post has left netizens dishing out hilarious comments. One user has called it "new-age transportation service" while many others have lauded the patience of deer who does not mind giving a ride to the monkey. Yet many others went into nostalgia as it reminded them of their childhood stories.

