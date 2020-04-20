Video of monkey taking a 'cool ride' on deer breaks internet

A video clip of a monkey taking a fun ride on the back of a deer has taken the internet by storm. It was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda who dubbed it as a ‘cool ride’. The short clip has captured everybody’s attention garnering over 15.2 k views and 1.6k likes.

Read: Heartwarming Video Of Police Officer Feeding Banana To Amputee Monkey Wins Internet

Read: Video Of Monkey Flying A Kite Amid Lockdown Leaves Netizens In Splits

The 31-second clip features a monkey who randomly jumps on the back of deer in a bid to take a ride. It further shows the nonchalant deer walking away as the monkey leisurely lies on its back. After a few metres, the deer eventually stops to graze but the monkey shows no sign of getting down prompting deer to turn back. The clip ends in a hilarious situation wherein the deer tries to get the unwelcomed rider off as the stubborn monkey continues to sit on deer's back.

Ohh dear it’s a deer cab😊



Monkey takes a cool ride... pic.twitter.com/FcTN4CrMji — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 20, 2020

'Challenge to uber'

The post has left netizens dishing out hilarious comments. One user has called it "new-age transportation service" while many others have lauded the patience of deer who does not mind giving a ride to the monkey. Yet many others went into nostalgia as it reminded them of their childhood stories.

Deer is cool, not minding being taken for a ride — Ajay Khandelwal (@ajay_khandelwal) April 20, 2020

Man must have begun like this with donkeys and horses 😀😀 — S Roy (@lightsailing) April 20, 2020

Hitchhiker's Guide to Hiking! — ashagkumar (@AshaGKumar1) April 20, 2020

May all of us have one such ‘deer’ friend in life who carries us around when we feel tired, or just want to be pampered :) — Nidhi Jamwal (@JamwalNidhi) April 20, 2020

Its realy like the tales we had read as Kids.

They live with joy n unity. — Ankit (@ankitsrivass) April 20, 2020

New age transport... challenge to ola and Uber — Keerti Badseshi (@keertibadseshi) April 20, 2020

Read: Activists Feed Starving Monkeys On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

Read: Monkeys Defeat Guardians 12-9 To Remain Unbeaten To Start 2020 CPBL Season

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.