‘Great Scenery’: Crane Taking ‘free Ride’ On The Back Of Swap Deer Leaves Netizens Amazed

A video shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen, which shows a crane taking a ‘free ride’ on the back of a swamp deer, has left the netizens amazed. In the 14-second video, one can see the swap deer strolling in a lake while the crane flew and sat on its back. The clip shared on April 5 has received hundred of likes and comments.

Who wouldn't love a free ride! pic.twitter.com/JpPVBGfnlJ — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) April 5, 2020

'Deer boat'

The ‘beautiful’ video also shows that the swamp deer hardly noticed the bird as he continued to walk in the water. Netizens found the video to be ‘a perfect and authentic joy of nature’. One user even found the video to be distressing during the quarantine period.

Nice natural — srinivas (@Dsreddys) April 5, 2020

Wow. Very nice 💋💋💋💋💋💋💕💕💕💕❤❤❤❤❤💯💯💯👌🏿👌🏿👌🏿 — Kuppusamy Samy (@KuppusamySamy8) April 5, 2020

It's nice!! Helping to avoid stress in this quarantine time!!! And we will have to build a better world where animals can make free rides — jasir p (@jasirp6) April 5, 2020

Nature always amazes us in many ways. Full of surprises. — John (@john106110) April 5, 2020

Excellent mam

Super videos

Nice — Venkatesan Vellingiri (@Venkate53084219) April 5, 2020

Crane is enjoying his free ride on the deer like a king. Great scenery👏 — JP@369 (@JayaprakashG369) April 5, 2020

Amazing. I am overwhelmed that I am connected to great IFS officers , protector of our nature and also providing sensational visuals of nature

I thank you all. Thanks Praveen , Sudha and others. 🙏🙏 — Govindarajan (@GovindaVijayan) April 5, 2020

Lol, really wondering what is going on inside their mind ? Jealous, fun, affection ? — Pavana Puthige (@Pputhige) April 5, 2020

Awesome 👍 — KSK (@santhu363) April 5, 2020

