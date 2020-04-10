While 'Masakali 2.0' Continues To Draw Flak, Manisha Koirala Gives Her Views On Remixes

Amid the controversy over the remixed version of the AR Rehman song 'Masakali' from Delhi 6, Manisha Koirala during a recent interaction with a leading publication expressed her views on the concept of recreations and remixes.

Manisha while giving her opinion on remixes said that one cannot stop songs from being remade. Having said so, the star also revealed that she does not want her songs 'Kuch Naa Kaho' to be ever remixed. The song from the film '1942 A Love Story' featured the star romancing Anil Kapoor.

Manisha further added that the songs 'Kuch Naa Kaho' and 'Tu Hi Dil' are very close to her heart. Manisha also shared her thoughts on the recreated version of her famous song 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Ko Aisa Laga' which starred Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles. She said that she watched the flick and was completely fine with the new version of the song.

'Masakali 2.O gathers flak

Meanwhile, the new version of 'Masakali' continues to gather flak on social media with stars like A.R Rehman, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, Mohit Chauhan and many more criticizing the latest version. The music composure called out the remix version in a tweet and wrote that how the entire team of music composers, singers had spent sleepless nights brainstorming and rewriting the lyrics for a single song. He ever further added that no shortcuts were taken while making the iconic song.

While singer Mohit Chauhan said that there was no point for the recreated version of "Masakali" to be named after the original as it doesn't even sound like the track he sang for "Delhi 6". Mohit opened up on the same and told, "I heard the song. But it doesn't sound like Masakali. So they could've called it something else. But to say it's Masakali and then ride on the name of the song to make something else... If you make a new Sholay and then add anything to it, it ruins the experience of the original."'

