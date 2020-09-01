Irish Dance Routine Crosses 10 Mn Views On Instagram, Netizens Admire Synchronisation

An Irish dance routine with amazing synchronisation has been posted by Cairde dance group on Instagram. In the short dance clip shared by the group, four dancers are performing an Irish dance routine. The splendid choreography and perfect synchronisation in the video have invited a lot of appreciation by the netizens.

The Irish dance video was shared by the Instagram page of a dance group 'Cairde' with a caption, "Can't believe all the support we've been getting on Tiktok over the last month, especially with this video hitting 10 MILLION VIEWS last night." The dance clip shows four Irish men standing in a space surrounded by the trees all around. As the video starts, a lively Tik Tok tune starts playing following which all the four dancers of the group break into a perfectly synchronised dance routine. Check out the clip:

Netizens loved Irish dance clip posted by Cairde

Social media is full of talented and skilled dancers experimenting with different dancing styles and totally acing them. A dance video with perfect choreography always grabs the attention of people. This short dance video with superb synchronisation was posted on August 29 and since then it has received more than 104,400 views and thousands of comments from netizens. "That coordination is so satisfying amazing, guys", “Wow! The synchronisation is unreal”, "I cloud watch this a bazillion times!", "This is so addicting" are some of the comments posted on the Irish dance video by the netizens.

