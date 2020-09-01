Elderly Couple Recreates Wedding Day On 60th Anniversary With Unique Photoshoot; See Pics

In a heartwarming attempt to recreate lost moments, an American couple recently got a photoshoot done wearing their original wedding outfits. Marvin and Lucille Stone, who hail from Sterling, Nebraska have been married for the past 60 years. However, they wanted to celebrate their wedding anniversary in a special way this year, thereby deciding to re-create their wedding day once again.

According to international media reports, Marvin and Lucille, who were married in August 1960, marked their 60th anniversary by recreating photos created back in the day of their wedding. The couple had gotten married in a small church in Sterling where they also had a photoshoot. Six decades later, they recreated the same shots in an open field, wearing their original wedding attire.

Read: Ecuadorian Couple Sets Guinness World Record By Becoming World’s Oldest Married Couple

The beautiful photographs were taken by Photographer Katie Autry, who later shared them on Facebook calling it her “favourite sessions to date.” In the photographs, both could be seen posing in an open field. While Marvin could be seen in tradition black tuxedo, Lucille could be seen in a beautiful white dress, which she made it herself.

'Have faith'

In the caption, Autry also wrote that when she asked them their “secret” to a long marriage, they gave her a few advises. They told her to “Work hard, Be kind to one another, think before you speak, Rely on each other's strengths to overcome your weakness and Stay strong in your faith".

Read: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal And Other Celebrities Who Are Rumoured To Be A Couple

Read: Judge: Gay Couple's Child Born In England Is A US Citizen

Since shared, the adorable pair has been winning hearts all over the internet with their photographs racking up nearly two thousand likes and myriad comments. One user blessed them writing, "Awe I love this .. god bless them" while another added, "So far, I thought there were stories like that only in the tale, but the photos show the rare reality!" Yet another comment read,"What a nice couple. Amazing photos."

Read: Ecuadorian Pair Becomes World's Oldest Couple With Combined Age Of Almost 215 Years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.