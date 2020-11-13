Delhi-NCR's 'then & Now' Pics Show Drastic Drop In Air Quality But 'Diwali Is Yet To Come'

As Delhi recorded its air quality in the "very poor" category, several internet users took to Twitter to share “then and now” posts of the national capital, comparing photos taken a few months ago to now. On November 12, the government agencies warned that the poor air quality may enter the “severe” category on Diwali night. According to PTI, the city has recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 314 and Delhi also witnesses six “severe” air days on the trot from November 4 to November 9.

While the air quality in Delhi-NCR and grey polluted skies over the region are expected every year, it is in stark difference to the clear blue skies and clean air that was witnessed earlier this year amid the coronavirus lockdown. As visibility has reduced considerably, Indian netizens shared the different shades of grey. #DelhiPollution and #DelhiAirQuality also started trending on Twitter. Check out some of the most trending posts;

A tale of the same city: Picture on the left was taken on 1st September and the one on the right was taken today.#DelhiPollution #DelhiAirQuality pic.twitter.com/cgUb4qy0q9 — Shubhrata Prakash (@shubhrata_p) November 9, 2020

Pictures from the same spot but 5 months apart. AQI is over 600 and Diwali is yet to arrive. 😷😷 #DelhiAirQuality #DelhiPollution pic.twitter.com/2aE8kQx7KI — Samyak Jain (@kaafiziddi) November 4, 2020

And take strict actions pic.twitter.com/rQTCGsfpMj — Er. Neha Sharma (@Neha_24Sharma) November 10, 2020

Delhi likely to witness rain on Nov 15

Meanwhile, the neighbouring cities of Faridabad (304), Ghaziabad (328), Noida (305), Greater Noida (327), and Gurgaon (293), which fall in the NCR, also recorded their AQI in the "poor" and "very poor" categories. However, an official of the IMD said that the situation is “much better” compared to Tuesday. He said that the wind direction has changed, preventing the transport of smoke from farm fires in Punjab and Haryana. The officials have also said that the air quality is likely to deteriorate marginally on Friday.

According to reports, light rain is likely on Sunday under the influence of a western disturbance. It is still to be seen if it is enough to wash the pollutants. Kuldeep Srivastava, who is the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting the centre said, “However, Delhi-NCR's air quality is likely to improve post-Diwali due to an increase in the wind speed. On Sunday, the maximum wind speed is expected to be around 12 to 15 kilometres per hour”.

