Delhi Police Join 'Pawri' Trend With Hilarious Post After Raid On A Restaurant

Delhi police on Sunday raided a restaurant-cum-bar in the Rajouri Garden area, where they seized 24 hookahs, which have been banned by the government due to COVID-19 concerns. Delhi police took to Twitter and gave the news with a spin, joining the famous 'pawri ho rahi hai' meme fest. Delhi police shared a picture of the seized hookahs and wrote, "Yehe Hum hain.. Yehe Hooke Hain.. Aur ab Pawri nahi ho rahi hai".

PS- Some Pawris are not only injurious to health they are illegal too. Seized 24 Hooka from Rajouri Garden area. @CPDelhi @LtGovDelhi @DCPWestDelhi @DelhiPolice — Addl DCP-I WEST DISTT (@i_addl) March 7, 2021

The police registered a case under IPC Section 269, which constitutes to 'Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life'. Netizens have flooded the comment section of the post appreciating the police, while some of them joked about the 'Pawri ho rahi hai' reference.

The meme was a top trend in India last month after a video of a Pakistan girl surfaced online, where she deliberately mispronounces 'party' as 'pawri', mocking Desis who return from abroad with a changed accent. In the video, the Pakistani girl named Dananeer Mobeen can be seen standing close to a car with her friends, saying, "Yeh humaari car hai, aur yeh hum hai. Aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi," deliberately emphasising on English words 'car' and 'party'.

After the clip went viral on social media, it immediately garnered a lot of attention in India, where netizens began a meme fest, sharing their own version of "Yeh humaari car hai, aur yeh hum hai. Aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi". Several brands, including Netflix, Swiggy, Zomato participated in the trend. Bollywood celebrities and politician Smriti Irani also contributed, while 'Rasode Main Kaun Tha' creator Yashraj Mukhate shared a mashup, which became a trend of its own.

Dananeer went viral again a few days after the 'Pawri ho rahi hai' meme shot her to fame. Dananeer posted a video, where she can be heard singing 'Tera Mera Rishta Purana' song from Emraan Hashmi's 2007 film Awarapan. The video entered the top trend again and garnered more than 1,28,000 views on Twitter.

Tera mera rishta purana! ♥️ A few seconds of me singing my most fav song! The immense love I have received over the past couple of days has really made me feel like we’re all a big digital family! #pawrigang , maybe? 🙊♥️ pic.twitter.com/sErlmv22Eh — Dananeer Mobeen 🌻 (@DananeerM) February 16, 2021

