'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Fame Dananeer Mobeen Goes Viral Again, This Time For Her Singing

Pawri ho rahi hai fame Dananeer Mobeen has again taken the internet by storm. The social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen has now shared a video in which she is singing 'tera mera rishta purana' song from Emraan Hashmi's 2007 film Awarapan. The video has already gathered more than 100k views and has got more than 5000 likes, over 350 retweets.

Alongside the video, she wrote, "Tera mera rishta purana! A few seconds of me singing my most fav song! The immense love I have received over the past couple of days has really made me feel like we’re all a big digital family! #pawrigang , maybe?" with emoji. Watch the video to listen to her song.

Tera mera rishta purana! ♥ï¸ A few seconds of me singing my most fav song! The immense love I have received over the past couple of days has really made me feel like we’re all a big digital family! #pawrigang , maybe? ðŸ™Š♥ï¸ pic.twitter.com/sErlmv22Eh — Dananeer Mobeen ðŸŒ» (@DananeerM) February 16, 2021

One user commented, "very nice voice you have." Another person commented "Lajawab pawri ho rahi hai". Another user commented, "Wow your voice is very sweet". Another user commented, "pawri chodo, yahan toh badiya singing ho rhi hai". Another individual commented, "Oscar nominations for #PawriHoRahiHai and also for this song"

Who is Dananeer Mobeen?

Dananeer Mobeen is a 19-year-old Pakistan-based social media influencer and content creator. She became an internet sensation after her Pawri video went viral, and gained a massive fan following. The video made her an overnight sensation in Pakistan. Days before Yashraj Mukhate gave it the touch of his music, the original video broke the internet in Pakistan. Her media feed is flooded with photoshoots and vlogs about outfits, skincare, and makeup. Going by her Instagram highlights, Dananeer blogs about food as well. She has shared a handful of posts to promote various brands, including food and clothing labels.

