Video: Delhi Police Officer Pays Musical Tribute To Essential Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis

A Delhi Police official Rajat Rathor’s video of singing the new version of B Praak’s song Teri Mitti for Akshay’s Kumar’s film is breaking the internet. In a musical tribute to all those who are fighting the deadly coronavirus pandemic on the frontlines, the lyrics of the original song were changed recently and Rathor’s soulful voice is being widely appreciated on the various social media platforms. In the viral video, the police officer can be seen dressed in his uniform, playing the guitar and singing the song that has already moved millions.

Read - Delhi Police Launches Drones With Real-time Announcement System, Night Vigil Facilities

Read - PM Modi Lauds Delhi Police For Paying 'siren Tribute' To Gurdwara Bangla Sahib

'Lovely voice'

The internet users are lauding the "lovely voice" of Rathor and even thanked the Delhi Police for their service amid these time of coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that citizens follow the lockdown rules. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the nation would be under a lockdown until May 3 to curb the further spread of deadly COVID-19 disease that has infected over three million people in the world. As of April 29, India has confirmed 31,324 cases of coronavirus infections with over a thousand fatalities. Amid the gloominess of increasing infections and deaths, Rathor's video is being hailed on the internet. One Facebook user wrote, "Awesome! Voice bhai" while someone else said, "Jai Hind Delhi Police".

Read - Delhi Police Launches Helpline For Family Members Of Its Personnel

Got tears in my eyes watching this...

A man wearing KHAKHEE and singing TERI MITTI...

Best combination ever... @manojmuntashir sir each and every single word of "TERI MITTI" makes you more INDIAN...

THANK YOU for SONG OF THE DECADE... — Pankaj shukla (@pankajashukla_) April 29, 2020

Read - AAP MLA Imran Hussain Defies Covid Lockdown, Brazenly Argues With Delhi Police; Watch

Read - Delhi Police Does 'parikrama' Of Bangla Sahib Gurudwara For Feeding 1 L People Daily

Image Source: Rajat Rathor/Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.