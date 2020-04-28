PM Modi Lauds Delhi Police For Paying 'siren Tribute' To Gurdwara Bangla Sahib

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Delhi Police for the compassionate gesture towards the Sikh community for its humanitarian services during coronavirus crisis. Manjinder Sirsa, former MLA and President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, had shared a video on Twitter in which the Delhi Police can be seen carrying out ‘parikrama’ around the Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib as a mark of respect for providing food to nearly 1 lakh people on daily basis.
We are humbled by this wonderful gesture of @AmitShah Ji, MHA and @DelhiPolice— Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) April 27, 2020
This encourages us to continue serving the humanity with all the more enthusiasm and dedication
Waheguru Bless you 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/IZwFnPA3MO
The video has been making rounds on the internet since then and several leaders applauded the gesture calling it a sign of compassion during difficult times. PM Modi also took note of it and appreciated the compassion shown by the Delhi police towards Gurdwaras for serving people with its exceptional work.
Good gesture by the @DelhiPolice.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2020
Our Gurudwaras have been doing exceptional work in serving people. Their compassion is appreciable. https://t.co/hdTn6vDFtj
Top leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) including Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal also hailed Delhi Police for carrying out ‘parikrama’ of Gurdwara in respect of the community. While Sukhbir Singh Badal called it a proud moment for the Sikh community, Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that the braveheart sewadars of Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib have won hearts of the nation by serving ‘langar’ to over 1 lakh needy persons each day since lockdown.
#Sikh community has risen as one to serve humanity in keeping with philosophy of selfless ‘sewa’ & Sarbat da bhala’ as espoused by our Great Gurus. 2/2— Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) April 27, 2020
