Delhi Police Share Witty Meme To Urge People To Stay Home Amid COVID-19; See Post

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, social media has become one of the best ways to spread awareness and important health information. Since the beginning of the outbreak, police departments across the nation have been using their social media presence to convey important messages. Similarly, the Delhi Police also recently took to Instagram to urge netizens to protect themselves from the deadly COVID-19.

In a quirky manner, the police department shared an illustration resembling a screenshot of a Google search page. “How to fight coronavirus”, read the text written in the search bar. Below the icons, instead of suggestions that generally comes up, the Delhi Police replaced it with Google’s ‘did you mean’ function, which suggests alternative keywords after scanning user queries for spelling and grammar errors.

In the meme, the police officials wrote ‘Staying indoors’ post the phrase ‘Did you mean’ and suggested that it is the best way to curb the spread of the deadly infections. “Don’t leave your home unless absolutely necessary. Together we will win the fight against coronavirus,” read the text shared alongside the screenshot. In the caption, the Delhi Police also added, “Protect yourself from COVID-19”. Check out the post below:

Delhi Police urge people to wear a mask

Since shared, the post has garnered over 300 likes. Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Delhi Police resorted to social media to spread awareness. Earlier this week, the police department also tweeted about the importance of face masks amid the pandemic. The officials shared a meme featuring dialogue from Arshad Warsi’s film Jolly LLB and urged people to wear a mask when stepping out of the home. The meme describes the reaction of the Delhi Police when they spot people roaming around the streets without masks.

