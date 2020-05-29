China: Delivery Man Hailed For Climbing Two Storeys To Rescue Child Dangling From A Window

In a shocking incident that took place in China, a toddler got stuck in the railing of a window and was hanging from the bars just when a delivery man who was passing by the area came to rescue the baby. According to reports, the incident took place in Guangzhou region of China earlier this week and the video of the rescue is going viral on social media with netizens hailing the man for saving the life of the baby.

Brave act

In the video, a baby can be seen hanging from the safety bars of the window with a woman holding its arm and trying to pull the toddler inside. As per reports, a delivery man who was passing by the area noticed the baby and climbed the two-storey building to save the toddler. The brave act displayed by the man is being hailed by netizens. The video was shared by the Chinese state media Xinhua News who identified the man as Li Jiajun. The video has garnered over 9,400 views on Twitter and has received over 270 likes since it was shared on May 27.

A boy got stuck between security window bars on Monday in Guangzhou, China. Watch how he was rescued pic.twitter.com/ApWZnhNtaP — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) May 27, 2020

The delivery man is being hailed as a hero on social media with netizens flooding the post with praises and appreciation. A user named Linda Kindopp commented, "Oh my lord thank god he’s ok man is a hero rescuing him."

