'Hero' Dog Turns Saviour As He Helps Rescue Hedgehog Stuck In Net

In a heart-winning incident, a dog helped rescue a hedgehog who was stuck in a net and was struggling to get out of it on his own. According to RSPCA (England & Wales), a dog named Keith spotted the hedgehog while out for a walk with his owner. The brilliant presence of mind shown by the dog helped rescue workers save the hedgehog just in time.

Dog at the rescue

RSPCA took to its Facebook handle to share the incredible story where it wrote, "This little hog got himself in a little bit of a prickle! Luckily for him, a dog named Keith spotted him whilst out on walkies with his owner. Keith found him just in the nick of time, meaning we were able to rescue and release him back into the wild, uninjured."

Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) also urged people to keep their sporting equipment away from possible contact of animals. "We urge everyone to put sports equipment like this away, to prevent this from happening to wildlife and animals, who may not be just as lucky!" RSPCA wrote in the post.

Netizens appreciated Keith's effort with some calling him a hero for doing this. One user commented, "Thank you to Keith the dog and his owner, and to the RSPCA." While others were just unhappy with the irresponsible actions of someone leaving the net in the open as a user named David Flynn wrote, "Glad the little fellow got rescued .. it's heartbreaking to see wildlife suffering because of human irresponsibility and thoughtlessness."

