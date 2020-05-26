Vizag: 15-feet-long King Cobra Rescued From Tammadapalli Village, Released Into The Forest

A 15-feet-long king cobra was rescued from Visakhapatnam's Tammadapalli village with the help of forest officials and a local snake rescuer on Monday, May 25.

The giant cobra was later released into the Cherukupalli Reserved Forest. The snake was first spotted by farmers at Tamgudapalli village, triggering panic among locals. Farmers called forest officials and informed about the snake, after which the team reached the spot.

"We can find them in very few forests. We found 12 snakes in the last 18 months in the Visakhapatnam forest region. King cobra can eat other snakes. There is no medicine for cobra snakebite. We use specially trained people for rescuing snakes,” said Visakhapatnam District Forest Officer C Selvam.

King cobra is regarded as the world's longest venomous snake. The species is endangered due to habitat destruction and has been listed as 'vulnerable' on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List since 2010.

(With inputs from ANI)