Delta Gifts Employee Who Battled COVID For 115 Days A First-class Trip Anywhere In World

In a heartwarming gesture, Delta Airlines surprised one of its employees who fought a long battle against coronavirus by announcing a first-class trip to anywhere in the world. While speaking to CNN, Janese and Janice Cockfield shared their experiences, detailing the months-long ordeal the family endured after Janice was rushed to the emergency room. The two sisters informed that Janice was in hospital and rehabilitation centres for about 115 days to recover from coronavirus, including coma for 57 days.

Following the interview, the 59-year-old’s story gained attention, and Janice, who is an Atlanta-based employee for Delta, received a message which added to the happiness of the sisters after successfully enduring a battle against the deadly virus. The message from her company’s CEO Ed Bastian read that the two sisters have been gifted a first-class trip to anywhere in the world. Bastian called Janice a “miracle” and added that the company is proud of her strength in this fight.

‘She is a miracle’

Delta Airlines CEO said that while Janice was in the coma, the company was following her progress daily and even included her in their prayers. He added that Janice is a miracle and the whole firm is “so proud” of her. Further, Bastian said that he can not wait to send Janice and Janese on a first-class trip, on the company, anywhere in the world where Delta provides services and when she is able to travel.

According to CNN, the two sisters were moved by the heartwarming gesture, as they typically travel for birthday celebrations and were unable to do so due to Janice’s condition and the unprecedented pandemic. Moreover, Janice thanked Bastian and also expressed deep appreciation for family and strangers alike for helping and keeping her in their prayers. She said, “To be here having this interview with you now, to me it just makes me realize every morning when I wake up, to say Thank you God for another day”.

