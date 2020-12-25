Miami Pilot Uses Excavator To ‘fly’ Decommissioned Plane One Last Time, Netizens In Splits

An aviator based in Miami stunned the internet after he was seen flying a decommissioned aircraft using an excavator in a junkyard, as it was about to ‘meet its fate’. Taking to his Instagram account, the enthusiastic pilot wrote that the viral video which was shared by a great friend’ on the account Boneyard Safari was him flying the plane after completion of his training. Although, the pilot was seen flying the plane in an unusual way.

He wrote in the caption that while everyone was talking about the footage, he decided to jump the wagon and repost it. In the clip, the aviator operated from inside the cab of a dragline excavator and was seen swivelling flight 707 in the sky which was recently scrapped by the air carrier. He informed in the caption, that he decided he ‘was going for one last flight’ before the plane was destroyed and dumped in a trash pile.

Hilariously, the pilot clutched and lifted the huge plane body with the excavator as he spun it around in circles in the entire area, apparently, “flying the plane”. “ I decided to go and be an AvGeek and go look for the 707,” he informed the Instagram users. He added that post a frantic search of ‘Learjet’, the plane that he was seen rotating on the machine, he finally found it in the junkyard. And so, he couldn’t help but take a flight right before the plane was severed and discarded.

Netizens in splits

Amused at the pilot’s sense of humour, the Instagram users launched a slew of reactions, virtually laughing and applauding the video. “I think, the driver is a very fun man!!! This video made my day,” a man wrote. Another said that the pilot got “caught playing on the job”. The user-added, “put down his body and let the poor thing rest in peace,” making laughter emoticons. “I used to play like that when I was a kid,” the third wrote. “Only in Florida,” the fourth joked. One other man tagged an airline Captain to bring the aviator’s idle pursuits into his notice. “I think, we’ve seen everything,” another joked.

