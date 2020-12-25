Christmas 2020: Cops Grant X'mas Wish Of Teen With Down's Syndrome By 'arresting' Her

In a bid spread Christmas cheer, South Yorkshire police granted a young girl’s wish by swooping in to “arrest” her. Emily Richards, who has Down’s Syndrome, is “obsessed” with police cars and has always wanted to get inside one. While taking to Facebook, the police department informed that the 15-year-old teen had spent last seven Christmases of her life in hospital, but now to make sure that she remembers 2020 Christmas, the cops helped grant the wish of the Doncaster girl.

Sergeant Gordon Sitch and officers Karen Stebel and Tim Croson from South Yorkshire's Airport Policing Group screeched to a halt on a street on Doncaster, with blue lights flashing and sirens blaring for Emily. The officers visited her home and gave her a little surprise. However, due to the pandemic, they weren’t able to put cuffs on Emily and had to stick to a safe two-meter distance. But they, however, allowed the teenager to hop inside their car and turn on the blues and twos.

Read: ‘Impressive’: Florida Man Plays Christmas Carol On Piano By Juggling Tennis Balls On It

Emily was also given a few mementoes from the visit, including a plaque, a badge and a traditional police helmet. According to the Facebook post, Sergeant Gordon said, “We have had a lovely afternoon making Emily’s Christmas wish come true. Seeing the excitement on her face is what Christmas is all about. We wish the Richards family a wonderful Christmas”.

While speaking to Ladbible, Emily’s dad Wayne said that his daughter’s passion for police cars started due to her love of Coronation Street after seeing characters get arrested. He also informed that the 15-year-old has spent most of her life in hospital due to complications with her condition. So now, as due to COVID-19 she has been home since March, her mother, Alison and her dad reached out to the cops to see if they could spare a little time to come and visit Emily ahead of Christmas. Wayne said that that visit was “fantastic” and made Emily’s day.

Read: Saturn And Jupiter Come Cheek-to-cheek Above Burj Khalifa In Rare Celestial Dance | Watch

Netizens laud ‘unsung heroes’

Meanwhile, several internet users lauded the police officers for their wonderful surprise for Emily. The Facebook post has garnered more than 4,000 likes and hundreds of comments. While one user wrote, “Aww look at her face. Well done to all involved. Emily is such a wonderful girl. Always smiling,” another added, “What a fantastic thing to do. Just look at the lovely grin on her face. Merry Christmas and Happy New year to Richard's family and the South Yorkshire Police". “Aww bless her. Well done guys for making her Christmas wish come true,” said third. “This is what we should see more of! Spreading kindness. Amazing work SYP!! Merry Christmas to all you unsung heroes,” wrote fourth.

Read: 'Sometimes Nature Can Be Harsh': Crocodile Drags Cheetah Into Water, Watch Horrific Video

Read: Merry Christmas Eve Eve Meme: What Is The Meme About And Where Did It Come From?



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.