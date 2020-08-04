Dharavi Rappers' Anthem About Battle Against COVID-19 Wins Hearts | Watch

Rappers from Asia’s largest slum Dharavi have come up with an anthem. The anthem draws attention to their fight against the novel coronavirus. The rappers talk about how the Dharavi model was so successful, inspiring India to unite in the fight against COVID-19.

The 'real gully boys'

The music video has been titled, ‘Kar Dikhaya!'. It was launched by The Dharavi Dream Project and EkDesh. The track is bi-lingual and represents hip hop culture. It features Dharavi-based rappers- MC Josh, Siva G, Amogh Baini and MC Siddhu. The rappers emphasise on how it is possible to beat the virus. They speak about their personal journeys as they offer reassurance to everyone.

The rap song begins with, "Humne kar dikhaya, ab tumhari baari hai”. The music video begins by panning over the crowded landscape of Dharavi. The techniques which are used include compliance with the guidelines of the government, practising all measures of social distancing and wearing masks. All aspects of the anthem from lyrics to production, were finalised by the artists themselves.

Dolly K Rateshwar, Co-Founder of The Dharavi Dream Project said that, it was extremely difficult to come out with the outcome as every living space in the neighbourhood is home to 10-12 family members. It became difficult to conform to the strict measures to battle the coronavirus. She added that despite such difficulties, the people of Dharavi managed to lessen the curve and this sets a unique example of how citizens can work together while observing proactive measures.

People bombarded the comment section in appreciation of the boys. While some loved the tunes, others have become a fan of the Tamil part of the song. Not only this but one person called them 'The real gully boys'.

(Image Credits: Youtube/TheDharaviDreamProject)

