Bollywood Celebs Unite For A Music Video By Rappers To Spread Awareness On COVID-19

As the number of coronavirus cases witnesses an upsurge in the country especially Maharashtra, a group of rappers united and created a rap song Stay Home Stay Safe. The anthem that features lyrics in Hindi, Marathi, and Tamil, also stars several Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Dia Mirza, Ajay Devgn who urged people to cooperate in the fight against the virus. The song produced by Gully Gang Entertainment, the rappers Mc Altaf, Tony Psyko, and Bonz N Ribz, can be heard singing the importance of aiding the efforts of police and doctors who have been working relentlessly.

Bollywood stars unite to spread awareness about COVID-19

As the name suggests, the song is about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the ways to stay safe. The track is a perfect amalgamation of powerful lyrics and a mass appeal, which have a lasting impact and rightly cater to the sensibilities of almost everyone. The video also stars Marathi actor Atul Kulkarni. Dia Mirza shared the amazing video on her Twitter handle and requested people to protect others by protecting themselves first. “Bharosa Rakho Doctors Ke Kaam Pe, Bharosa Rakho Oopar Wala Saath Hai, Kya Log Apne Safe?" #StayHomeStaySafe. Protect yourself & others," she tweeted.

The song has a reference to Mumbai's biggest slum area Dharavi, where practicing social distancing is very important. With the #StayHomeStaySafe campaign, the artists have urged the residents to adopt a behavioral change and practice several rules that have been decided to curb the spread of the virus. The campaign has been supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the ATE Chandra Foundation, and Mumbai’s civic body. The campaign also features posters on physical distancing and wearing masks, as well as animation videos. The song is an idea, a clarion call to unify everyone in the country for a common cause, to fight against the deadly pandemic. Through this multilingual track, the maker's aim is to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus outbreak, it's symptoms, precautions, and challenges, specifically in densely populated areas of the country.

