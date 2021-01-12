'Disneyland Experience At Home': Dad Creates DIY Rollercoaster For Kids, Netizens In Awe

An adorable video of a dad using a plastic basket to create a ‘Disneyland experience’ for his two kids has taken the internet by storm. While taking to Instagram, user Lindsay Brooke Thomas shared the short clip with a caption “The best daddy”. The dotting father gave his little kids a realistic experience of a rollercoaster in a bid to keep his children entertained while stuck at home amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

The video opens to show the father asking his kids to sit inside a basket. A text on the screen read, “My husband created a Disneyland experience for our kids”. It shows the dad carrying his children in the basket around even as he makes train chugging sounds. He then also heralds his delighted kids into a dark room with a television screen simulating a rollercoaster ride.

READ: 'Use Signal': Elon Musk's App Recommendation Spikes Stocks Of Tiny Medical Company

READ: Dog Greets Devotees Outside Temple, Netizens 'love' The Adorable Video

Netizens call it ‘wholesome’

Since being posted, the clip has received over 6,300 likes. Netizens have shared all sorts of comments as they couldn’t stop gushing over the “cutest video ever”. While one user wrote, “I am bawling my eyes out, they’re gonna remember that forever,” another added, "This video is adorable and priceless moments between children and dad”.

One user said, “What a wonderful father”. Another added, “My heart..this is wholesome”. “Dreams do come true,” wrote fourth. “That is so adorable,” said fifth.

READ: WhatsApp, Facebook Trolled By Netizens After Privacy Update; Signal Joins Bandwagon

READ: Ministry Of Railways Posts Stunning View Of Srinagar Station, Netizens Call It 'fairyland'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.