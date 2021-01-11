Ministry Of Railways Posts Stunning View Of Srinagar Station, Netizens Call It 'fairyland'

The Ministry of Railways shared two video clips of the Srinagar Railway station on their official Twitter handle and the view of the station, covered in snow, looked 'spectacular'. The track maintenance is currently clearing the snow that has covered the entire site. The short videos have caught the attention of thousands of social media users as everyone is mesmerised by it.

In the first clip shared by Ministry of Railways, the machine that can be seen with a thin layer of snow on it clears the tracks and throws out the snow that it collects from a nozzle in the front. The video, which netizens said looked like a fairyland, has already garnered over 33k views with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. The second video also shows a similar scene with engine moving amid snow-laden tracks with more snowfall taking place at the same time. Even the tiny snowflakes are 'beautifully' captured in the video. Watch it here:

One of the most spectacular view this winter!



Srinagar Railway station- encompassed by Nature's snow blanket & Track Maintenance operations underway to clear the snow from the railway tracks. pic.twitter.com/uE4OzXZyeV — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 9, 2021

Spellbound netizens say ‘wow’

Astonished by the spectacular view, most of the internet users said 'wow' and reshared the short 'amazing' clip of the Indian Railways at Srinagar Station. One of the internet users noted that it is not Switzerland or Canada, the stunning sights of snow were from 'our India' and another quickly termed the video as 'sight to behold' and shared the video with heart emoticons.

Srinagar has been witnessing fresh snowfall for consecutive days, impacting air traffic as well as blocking roads. Meanwhile, several photographers or travellers stuck in the city due to unavailability of travel made the most of the heavy snow season and called Srinagar a 'fairyland'. In a big relief to the people residing in snowbound areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday declared heavy snowfall as a state-specific natural calamity under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms.

