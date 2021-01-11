Dog Greets Devotees Outside Temple, Netizens 'love' The Adorable Video

An adorable footage of a pooch perched outside a temple, greeting the visitors with its paws has amused the internet. Shared by Facebook user Arun Limadia, the nearly 18 second clip has won the hearts of the animal lovers as they were moved by the due diligence and friendliness of the human’s best friend. The footage was shot by one of the worshippers outside Siddhivinayak temple, Siddhatek in Maharashtra. The devotees were seen giving the ‘cute’ pooch a broad smile as they left the temple and spotted the canine extending its paw to greet them.

As the clip opens, visitors can be seen descending down from the steps of the temple where they attended regular prayer and rituals. The unsuspecting women happen to notice the pooch sitting on a high platform right on the entrance watching them leave. In an adorable gesture, as one of the women clad in saree walks down the steps, the dog greets her with affectionate eyes and friendly body cues. The woman instantly smiles and shakes her paw with the pooch. Many other devotees, similarly shake paw with the ‘good boy’ one by one as they leave the temple premises. From among the crowd, someone decided to shoot the heartwarming incident, to share the love and warmth dogs share with humans. The pooch appeared to be a stray dog, perhaps tended by the temple members as one could not see the animal collared.

Internet hearts the footage

Commenters were thrilled by the video as they lauded the kind and loving animal and urged people to provide him with food. “On my way to this temple to gib a million pets and treats to this ultra good doggo,” one wrote. “Soo cute. I want to cuddle this good boy,” said another. “Aww. This made my day,” gushed a third. “I need some doggy blessings in life,” one other said. Similarly, earlier a separate video of a stray pooch that was seen crying after being fed by a kind stranger had won hearts on the internet. The video was shot in China, in which the stray dog was seen wandering around a park and begging for food from strangers. At one moment, the dog stood on its feet and asked for food from strangers by wagging its tails and shaking its front paws. The pooch then breaks into what appears to be "tears of joy" after a kind woman stopped by to feed sausages to the dog.

