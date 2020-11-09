Diwali Bonus Memes, Office Memes And Other Funny Memes To Share On Diwali

Quick links:
If you are amongst the ones who are waiting for a decent Diwali bonus this year, watch these Diwali bonus memes that will either make you laugh or cry out of pity for yourself. These office memes are currently in the trend on Twitter where people are sharing their woes about whether they would get a Diwali bonus or not this year, while others are enjoying these funny memes on the internet and sharing it with friends. Check out these memes yourself and think about whether you can relate with them yourselves or not.
Friends & Relatives: Govt employees got Diwali Bonus. How much you got?— Banker Norbert Elekes (@BankerNorbert) November 7, 2020
Le me: pic.twitter.com/pdpd0wb9S7
Tag your Colleagues and see their reaction 🤣— PromoDome Digital (@Promodome_) November 3, 2020
-
-
-#munnabhaiya #Mirzapur2 #mirzapurseason2 #Mirzapur #Diwali #Trending #Bollywood #MEMES #Diwali2020 #MirzapurOnPrime pic.twitter.com/ywPSPvbwFw
Me & Colleagues waiting for #Diwali bonus & salary....#Diwali2020 #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/dRfHm0L8q3— 🔥 ∱∪ℕκγβαβα 🔥 (@nillkool9) November 9, 2020
Types Of #Diwali Bonus.. pic.twitter.com/A9rpipI3vp— Sarcastic_Sanket (@SanKi_Baaat) November 7, 2020
Diwali is being celebrated on November 14 this year which also coincides with Children's Day. This year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the social gathering will not be observed in its full fervour, as well as the crackers will be burnt less this year, because, in many states of India, the restrictions against large gathering for festivities is still barred.
