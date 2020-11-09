Diwali Bonus Memes, Office Memes And Other Funny Memes To Share On Diwali

If you are amongst the ones who are waiting for a decent Diwali bonus this year, watch these Diwali bonus memes that will either make you laugh or cry out of pity for yourself. These office memes are currently in the trend on Twitter where people are sharing their woes about whether they would get a Diwali bonus or not this year, while others are enjoying these funny memes on the internet and sharing it with friends. Check out these memes yourself and think about whether you can relate with them yourselves or not.

ALSO READ| Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2020: All About 20th Foundation Day, Its History & Significance

Diwali bonus memes

Here is a perfect meme to share with all your friends and relatives before they ask you about the Diwali bonus so that they know how you feel about the question. For all the Jethabhai fans, here is a meme made on the famous Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltha Chashma character.

Friends & Relatives: Govt employees got Diwali Bonus. How much you got?



Le me: pic.twitter.com/pdpd0wb9S7 — Banker Norbert Elekes (@BankerNorbert) November 7, 2020

Here is an intelligent meme with which the employees can perfectly relate when they ask for their companies about appraisals.

Here is a funny meme in Marathi to share with your friends and let them know about your Diwali bonus situation well ahead of time.

Here is a scene from Mirzapur 2, which seems like something a company would say to their employees when they ask for a bonus. Take a look at the dialogue by Munna Bhaiya from the popular Indian web series.

Check out this meme if you and your colleagues look like this while you are waiting for your Diwali bonus this year.

ALSO READ| Surat-based Diamond Merchant Gifted 600 Cars As Diwali Bonus To Employees

Here is a Diwali bonus comparison between a private and a government company where the govt. company is seen showering cash on Diwali while private companies gift out 'soan papris.' This is the meme that many people can relate to.

Diwali is being celebrated on November 14 this year which also coincides with Children's Day. This year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the social gathering will not be observed in its full fervour, as well as the crackers will be burnt less this year, because, in many states of India, the restrictions against large gathering for festivities is still barred.

ALSO READ| Indian Millenials Want Traditional, Secular And Green Diwali: OkCupid

ALSO READ| Delhi CM Announces Increase In Minimum Wages; Calls It 'historic'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.