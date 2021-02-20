Do Kangaroos Gossip? THIS Picture Of Kangaroos Leaves Netizens Confused

Australian tourism department's official Instagram profile has shared two pictures of Kangaroos that have left the Netizens amazed. The social media users could not stop commenting on post. "This mob of roos never miss their weekly Tai Chi class (although we suspect they just use it to gossip)," read a part of the post. The caption also mentioned where it was clicked. So far, the video has gathered more than 1.1 lakh likes. Take a look at the post.

'They are so cute'

One user commented on the post, "Wow that looks so beautiful". Another individual wrote, "Love kangaroos". Another user commented, "Incroyable, Do they sometimes play golf?" One user commented "they are so cute. I hope I can see them live one day!" Another person commented, "Love this photo and captions. Much peace and love from Canada. I miss you Australia." An Instagram user commented, "Aww they are so sweet".

Extremely Rare White Kangaroo Born In New York Zoo

Speaking about Kangaroos, the Animal Adventure Park in New York, recently revealed that one of their kangaroos has given birth to an "extremely rare” white joey. While taking to Facebook, the zoo informed that the joey was born several months ago to a red kangaroo. “Our jaws are on the floor,” the zoo wrote, while also adding that the “rare” white colour was revealed only when staff removed it from the mother’s pouch recently for a full inspection.

The pictures in the post-show the baby kangaroo being cradled by handlers and held in front of a full-grown red kangaroo. The zoo explained that the joey’s colouring is caused by a rare “lack of colour pigmentation” and that his black eyes are what make him ‘leucistic’ as opposed to "your normally anticipated red-eyed albino mutation". Leucism is a partial loss of pigmentation and it is different from albinism.

