Colorado: Firefighter Jumps Into Partially Frozen Pond To Rescue Pup, Netizens Laud

While the internet is filled with videos of Bravehearts, one particular clip which features the rescue of a pup from icy cold waters had left people in awe. Shared on Twitter, the 35-second clip shows a fight fighter from Colorado, the US jumping into a partially frozen pond to save a drowning dog. The incident which took place in Sterne Park has now left the internet haling the rescuer as a “real-life hero.”

The incident was shared online by the South Metro Fire Rescue department who described the incident in a tweet. They said that the “adventurous pupper” was tired and trapped in cold water when villagers spotted it. They then immediately called emergency services. In the video, the brave firefighter could be seen jumping the ice-covered pond and rescuing the puppy out before being pulled out by his team himself.

Yesterday afternoon this adventurous pup was tired and trapped in the cold water at Sterne Park in @CityofLittleton. People on shore did the right thing by staying off the ice and calling 911. A Firefighter quickly and safely provided a little help and thankfully the dog was ok. pic.twitter.com/pU5Auui8UT — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 17, 2021

'Thank You for his services'

With over 4.6 thousand views already, the video is a huge hit on the internet. In addendum, the 35 second has got 4.6 thousand likes and hundreds of quote tweets. “Awesome job!! Thank you!!!” wrote a user. “Fabulous!! We're lucky to have these people when we need them,” expressed another. “You all are the best,” said a third.

Thank you for your service South Metro! God bless you all and keep you safe🙏🙏 — Sergei Korneev (@SergeiKorneev7) January 17, 2021

Thank you!! Dog owners:pls put your dog on a leash to prevent this in the future — The Nancer #BLM (@TheNancer212) January 18, 2021

Thank you!!!! 👏👏 — Lacey Greer Pare’ (@laceyklein_1) January 19, 2021

What a hero and thank you so much for saving that baby❤️ — Laci French❤🐿 (@femalehobbyist) January 17, 2021

You guys rock!!!!!! Thanks from northern colorado — Marcia (@yawningreyhound) January 17, 2021

In a similar incident, an ice skater from Canada risked his life to save a family of deers stuck on a frozen lake. The video he recorded on December 3 has garnered over 77k views on YouTube.

The incident which happened on the Lake of Woods near Kenora, Northern Ontario had three deers-mother and her two fauns-trapped in the middle of a frozen lake. Peterson was reportedly in the middle of his lunch break when he spotted a family of deers. He then skated across the ice bed and managed to tie ropes around them and drag them back to the solid land.

