Video Of Kids' Fast And Synchronised Skipping Leaves Internet Amused

Guinness World Records recently posted a video on their Instagram handle of kids skipping in a super fast and extremely synchronised manner. The video captures 'most skips over a single rope in one minute by a team'. The stunning video has left netizens wondering if the children were floating in the air. The brief clip features school kids from Japan skipping rope at a tremendously fast speed.

Read: Viral Video Shows Cats Doing Parkour Act In An Impeccable Sync, Internet Amazed | Watch

Read: Athlete's Jaw Dropping Balancing Act On Parkour Trail Leaves Internet Amused | Watch

"Most skips over a single rope in one minute by a team", the organisation wrote describing the kids’ record in the caption. In the video clip begins by showing the schools kids jumping a skipping rope in a line. As the video progresses, the kids could be seen crossing the rope in perfect coordination. However, apart from their agility, what has created stir on the internet is their velocity.

Incredible speed

Their incredible speed has not only fetched likes for the video but also compelled people to wonder if they were in fact floating in the air. In comments, many people have indeed mentioned that they “saw them float” meanwhile, others have joked about Asians and their perfect math. “They are asian so they probably calculated exactly what angle run from and when to jump", quipped a user. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Asians are something else man. Elite race". Yet there were many who pointed out at strict hardwork and possible punishment that might have gone behind it. “How many times you think they all been smacked with the rope?” wrote a concerned person.

Read: Man Aces Cycle Trick After Failing Innumerable Times, Netizens Inspired; Watch Video

Read: Athlete's Jaw Dropping Balancing Act On Parkour Trail Leaves Internet Amused | Watch

This comes as another video which shows Swiss freestyle skier and snowboarder Andri Ragettli completing a parkour trail successfully has left people aghast. However, as simple as it may sound, the obstacle course is full of near-impossible stunts. The clip, which was shared by the official page of Olympics, shows Ragettli hopping on balls, riding on bikes, balancing on balls and dumbbells inter alia. "The floor is lava!," the Olympics page wrote alongside the video.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.