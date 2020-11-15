Doctor Dresses Up As Batman To Fulfil Cancer Patient's Dream; Watch Viral Video

Going a step beyond the professional relationship, a doctor dressed up as Batman to fulfil the wish of a child who was suffering from cancer. A video which features the doctor donning the all-black costume was shared on Twitter and shows the “superhero” hugging the child. Shared by ‘The Feel Good Page”, the video is doing rounds of the internet garnering over 5,000 views,

In the caption of the photo, the user explained the reason behind the doctor donning up the superhero costume. “A doctor asks a cancer patient what his dream is,” it reads. Further, the text reveals that meeting Batman was the kid’s dream and in order to fulfil the child’s dreams dresses up as his favourite superhero the following day. In the adorable video clip, the batman could be seen walking the corridor of the hospital and eventually kneeling down to hug the kid.

A doctor asks the cancer patient what his dream is. The boy says he wants to meet Batman. And the next day the doctor dresses in the superhero's costume and fulfills the child's dream 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/juRLHkpyYC — The Feel Good Page ❤️ (@akkitwts) November 15, 2020

Since shared, the short clip has collected hundreds of likes while many have been left fighting back tears. "Crying a River. What good people there are in the world. Just simple goodness," a user said. "I'm not tearing up. You are. How heartwarming," added another.

There is a bed side manner and there this doctor 👨‍⚕️ nothing but respect. pic.twitter.com/acplH0F5Fg — Mantle (@mmussie) November 15, 2020

That doctor went above and beyond, God bless him. pic.twitter.com/Kwcvw6BOnQ — David Githu (@DavidGithu6) November 15, 2020

Am just so emotional ..that am sheddin tear here all by my self. When youngr I used to work in cancer department. Saw how lil things might cheer these patients. — Aki-petri Orsmaa (@aki_petri) November 15, 2020

The doctor has the status of a god, because he is capable of it. A doctor fulfilled the wish of a child.

thank u God — deepak yadav (@deepu125yadav) November 15, 2020

The sweetest thing a person can ever do....it purely shows the doctors love towards the child...m like tearing up😭😭 — Atsukeyho (@Atsukeyho1) November 15, 2020

In a similar story of compassion, a man dressed as superhero character Batman is delivering hot food to homeless people in the Chilean capital of Santiago. According to Indian Express report, the man comes out dressed as Batman every night and delivers dozens of plates of hot food to people living on the streets. People are appreciating the noble cause taken up by the man in disguise, who prefers to be identified. The man while talking to the press said that the donation is meant to bring good cheer and a sense of unity among people.

