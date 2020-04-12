The Debate
Good News: Man Dresses Up In Different Costumes To Cheer Neighbourhood Amid COVID-19

What’s Viral

A Twitter user who goes by the name Jack shared pictures of his mate who has been dressing up to cheer the neighbours while taking out his dog for a walk.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Good news

Pictures of a former Royal Marine from the United Kingdom are making rounds on the internet for his unique gesture to cheer up his neighbours as people are locked down in their homes due to the pandemic. A Twitter user who goes by the name Jack shared pictures of his mate who has been dressing up to cheer the neighbours while taking out his dog for a walk.

Each day, the former Marine from Weymouth wore different costumes to cheer his neighbourhood where he dresses up like a warrior, a sailor, and Batman among other characters. In one of the hilarious dress-up pictures, the man can be seen wearing a pink crop top and embellished harem pants while in another picture he can be seen donning an animal print suit. 

Read: Good News: Five Positive Stories To Spread Cheer Amid COVID-19 Scare

Read: Good News: Cancer Survivor Meets Her Donor For The First Time, Netizens Left Teary-eyed

'Rocking it 70s style'

In a series of tweets, Jack shared more pictures of his mate in which he can be seen dressed up as a shepherd and rocking the 70s style in another. The tweet has gone viral since then and now netizens are now waiting for the next set of his photographs, anticipating his next costume.

Read: Good News: Cat Introduces Its Kitten To Woman Who Feeds It Food And Water, Watch

Read: Good News: Five 'wholesome' Stories To Spread Positivity Amid The Coronavirus Crisis

 

 

