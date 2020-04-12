Good News: Man Dresses Up In Different Costumes To Cheer Neighbourhood Amid COVID-19

Pictures of a former Royal Marine from the United Kingdom are making rounds on the internet for his unique gesture to cheer up his neighbours as people are locked down in their homes due to the pandemic. A Twitter user who goes by the name Jack shared pictures of his mate who has been dressing up to cheer the neighbours while taking out his dog for a walk.

Each day, the former Marine from Weymouth wore different costumes to cheer his neighbourhood where he dresses up like a warrior, a sailor, and Batman among other characters. In one of the hilarious dress-up pictures, the man can be seen wearing a pink crop top and embellished harem pants while in another picture he can be seen donning an animal print suit.

My mate has been dressing up everyday to cheer the neighbourhood up while he takes the dogs out 🤣 pic.twitter.com/r2CDWRuvc3 — Jack (@jackp593) April 8, 2020

'Rocking it 70s style'

In a series of tweets, Jack shared more pictures of his mate in which he can be seen dressed up as a shepherd and rocking the 70s style in another. The tweet has gone viral since then and now netizens are now waiting for the next set of his photographs, anticipating his next costume.

Today he is a shepherd 😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/tM2U10BM3J — Jack (@jackp593) April 9, 2020

This thread is short and very sweet. It’s also the content I need for another sleepless night worrying about the zombie-less apocalypse. https://t.co/YOdCGcRvwP — MIKE REDDING (@ReddingWriting) April 11, 2020

That sheep costume! And as a former stand up, I admire his commitment - carrying a club to sell the costume!! All very well done! pic.twitter.com/vSyyvC8yGk — No Shoes Mon (@NoShoesMon) April 9, 2020

1) I need those golf pants



2) there has to be a story behind his Elvis as Captain Britain costume — Lady Taylor Renee Tyus (@TayRenee3) April 10, 2020

