Doctor shares 'genius' solution to avoid foggy glasses while wearing mask

Amid the global pandemic, wearing a mask has become the new norm and so has become the problem of foggy glasses. However, a doctor from the US has come up with a simple solution to the problem-a Band-Aid. In a tweet, Dr Daniel M Heiferman, MD explained how using a Band-Aid to stick the mask on the nose could do wonders.

If you’re having a hard time with glasses fogging or keeping your mask up over your nose, a simple Band-Aid does wonders," he wrote. Alongside, his magic solution, he also posted a photograph of himself using the same. In the picture, the "cerebrovascular and endovascular neurosurgery fellow" could be seen donning a white colour surgical mask taped to his nose with a bandaid.

Since being posted, the tweet has garnered over nearly 159 thousand likes and over 58 thousand retweets. Several people shared reactions to the tweet, many of whom thanked the medical profession for his "genius" solution. In a subsequent tweet, the doctor also urged people to share it and save lives, “Harnessing the power of social media for good can lead to great things!” he wrote thanking people who spread his message.

If you’re having a hard time with glasses fogging or keeping your mask up over your nose, a simple bandaid does wonders. Learned it in the OR.



Feel free to share, it may save lives! pic.twitter.com/RBG8JGUzFS — Daniel M. Heiferman, MD (@DanHeifermanMD) November 12, 2020

“Genius. Thank you. Mine always works it’s way up my nose into my eyes. Please #StaySafe,” write a Twitter user. “Thanks. With mask I usually have two options - not seeing anything because my glasses are fogging or to remove them and again not seeing anything,” added another. Meanwhile, another comment read, “thanks. Mine has been steaming up terrible while walking my dog.” The tweet also captured the attention of model, Chrissy Teigen who shared the picture writing damn this is why you a doctor and I am I don’t know.

'That's why you are a doctor'

damn this is why you a doctor and I am I don’t know https://t.co/Jf04X6Upcm — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 15, 2020

Nice Idea, but how is this saving lifes? It is just a simple surgical mask with a tape at your nose ;)

I wish you all the best at your shift! — Li Bima (@zulautgelacht) November 14, 2020

When you say "does not fog your glasses," do you just mean they have a wire or metal strip across the bridge of the nose? Or something else? (I am seriously considering contact lenses, even though I hated them in 1986.) — Adrian Turtle (@AdrianTurtle1) November 15, 2020

Put the cotton part of the bandaid on the bridge of your nose with half of it on the mask and half on your face. With the cotton on the bridge, I found my nose didn’t get irritated after many days of use like other tapes would. — Daniel M. Heiferman, MD (@DanHeifermanMD) November 14, 2020

Genius. Thank you.

Mine always works it's way up my nose into my eyes 🙄

Please #StaySafe 💗 — DCminx 🕊️🌍🔥💚🌳 (@dcminx) November 14, 2020

Interesting. I've been hot-gluing strips of metal to my masks, but i only seems to work with some of them. — Alex "A Republic, If You Can Keep It" Epstein (@CraftyScreen) November 15, 2020

Since the beginning had to were it like this! 😂😂😷😷 pic.twitter.com/N0zBjRmjnC — Luis E. Guerra G. (@LuisEnGuerra10) November 15, 2020

