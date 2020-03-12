Dog Gets Scared Of A Hyena While Watching 'The Lion King', Netizens In Splits

The Disney film, The Lion King remains one of the most loved movies of all times and fans went into a frenzy when the live-action version of the movie was released again. The movie managed to take the die-hard fans of the cult film on a trip down the memory lane. However, recently an adorable dog's reaction from one of the scenes of The Lion King has been going viral on social media.

The video has the dog getting scared of the hyenas

A video of a dog Maya's reaction from the scene wherein Scar tells Simba to leave Pride Rock has been garnering everyone's attention. The dog can be seen watching the scene with the utmost attention. However, its reaction changes when the hyenas enter the scene wherein just like Simba, even the dog gets frightened and starts running for its life.

The video was lauded on social media

The video of the dog was seemingly captured by the owner who also can be heard breaking into laughter at the background. The video also received a lot of love on social media. Check out the video and some of the epic responses that the dog's video got.

yes poor doggo going to have nightmares after that. 🤣 — touringsun (@touringsun) March 9, 2020

Aww his little tail starts to wag as they walk up. — hkb3 (@hkb35) March 9, 2020

Shame on y'all..😂😂 — Patricia Wilson (@Patrici31864139) March 11, 2020

🐶 knows hyenas don't play like that.. They are killing machines.. — I'm_👑David_the_Genie😁💞😎😇😌🙏💋🇳🇬 (@Davidsamuel1993) March 9, 2020

Poor dog lol — christine lewandowsk (@maggiemae77771) March 10, 2020

Little man thought he was bout that life for a second then hit the jets. — Shane Bagley (@SugarShane79) March 10, 2020

Poor thing. That’s hilarious though. 🤣😂🤣 — Dan (@dan_420247) March 10, 2020

