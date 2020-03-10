'Brave Effort': Woman Risks Her Life To Save A Dog Who Fell Through Thin Ice

A video of a woman jumping in the river to rescue a dog who fell through the thin ice is making rounds on the internet. Shared by the Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the video has gathered 8.9k views. It features a kind-hearted woman who put her life at stake and jumped in the frozen lake to get the dog trapped under the thick sheet.

The dog can be heard whimpering as it struggles to come on the surface but could not due to the layer of ice on the lake. As soon as the woman notices that, she reaches out for the animal without a second thought. The forest officer captioned the video saying that a simple act of kindness shown to a stranded animal might not mean much to most people, but it certainly made a huge difference for the dog who was saved out of the chilled water.

'Compassionate' woman inspires people

Internet users called the act worth applauds. Users pointed out that the world needs more compassionate souls like the woman that lends a helping hand unconditionally. The video is also being widely shared by the users forward to inspire people to act humanly. It has been retweeted 175 times and has been liked by 800 people online.

A simple act of kindness towards a single animal may not mean anything to all creatures, but will mean everything to one🙏🏼🙏🏼

The lady cuts through the ice like butter to save a dog. Compassion comes calling👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/tjNJAIVqjd — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 4, 2020

And here someone broke our puppy's leg because she barked at him, people never cease to amaze — Subhasish Bisoyi (@luullz) March 10, 2020

This is so heartwarming to see. Thanks for sharing! — Sumana Srivastava (@SumanaSrivastav) March 4, 2020

Very kind and brave 👏👏 — N S Patil ಎನ್ ಎಸ್ ಪಾಟೀಲ್🇮🇳 (@nspatiltweets) March 4, 2020

Being a vegetarian, I do feel the kindness and value of life of all. — Pothowari (@Pothowari) March 10, 2020

She must have frozen half way to hell.. 😮 What a brave effort! — Sampriti (PFA Lucknow) (@tanya3286) March 4, 2020

Thanks for sharing a positive message. I can't thank to the unknown lady in video. God bless her. — Sanjeev Bishnoi (@SanjeeBabu) March 4, 2020

Love you mam... 💞💞 — Esaivani 🎶🎤🎼 (@EsaivaniBakthan) March 10, 2020

Great. Salute to lady for this act of bravery. — Ajay Rohilla (@ajay5048) March 10, 2020

