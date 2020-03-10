The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Brave Effort': Woman Risks Her Life To Save A Dog Who Fell Through Thin Ice

What’s Viral

The dog can be heard whimpering as it struggles to come on the surface but could not due to the layer of ice on the lake, the woman saves dog in a brave effort.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Brave effort

A video of a woman jumping in the river to rescue a dog who fell through the thin ice is making rounds on the internet. Shared by the Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the video has gathered 8.9k views. It features a kind-hearted woman who put her life at stake and jumped in the frozen lake to get the dog trapped under the thick sheet.

The dog can be heard whimpering as it struggles to come on the surface but could not due to the layer of ice on the lake. As soon as the woman notices that, she reaches out for the animal without a second thought. The forest officer captioned the video saying that a simple act of kindness shown to a stranded animal might not mean much to most people, but it certainly made a huge difference for the dog who was saved out of the chilled water.

'Compassionate' woman inspires people

Internet users called the act worth applauds. Users pointed out that the world needs more compassionate souls like the woman that lends a helping hand unconditionally. The video is also being widely shared by the users forward to inspire people to act humanly. It has been retweeted 175 times and has been liked by 800 people online.

Read: EU To Hold Video Conference Briefing Amid Virus

Read: Video Of Woman Intentionally Coughing At Man Makes Netizens Furious

Read: Ohio: Two-legged Dog Competing To Become Cadbury Bunny Wins Internet

Read: 'Brod Is A Legend': Irish President Gets Interrupted By His Dog For A Belly Rub

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Madhya Pradesh
TIMELINE OF MP POLITICAL CRISIS
Karnataka
NEW COVID-19 CASE IN KARNATAKA
Congress
CONG SUPPORTERS RAISE 'GOLI MAARO'
Congress
CONG CONFIDENT OF KAMAL NATH GOVT
Scindia
YASHODHARA ELATED AT SCINDIA-BJP
IAF
IAF AIRCRAFT ARRIVES AT HINDON BASE