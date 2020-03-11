Raveena Tandon Draws Flak From Netizens Over Playing Holi With Her Dog

Yesterday, many celebrities rang in the festival of Holi and were seen having a blast. The actors later shared pictures from their Holi bash and regardless to say, fans were completely loving the pictures. Recently, actor Raveena Tandon posted a video from her Holi party where she received backlash from her fans.

Raveena Tandon recently took to Instagram to share a video from her Holi party. In the video, the actor is seen grooving to a song along with her dog. Raveena seems to be having a fun time with her puppy as they were filled with colours all over them. But seems like this act of Raveena Tandon didn’t go well with fans.

Many fans criticised Raveena Tandon for playing Holi with her dog. Fans went on to comment on Raveena's post. One of the comments read: “Don’t put colour on dogs. It is allergic,” while the other one wrote, “Dogs are allergic to Holi colours”. Check out a few comments from fans who were upset with Raveena Tandon for playing Holi with her pet and also check out the video here.

Also read | Raveena Tandon, Taapsee Pannu & Urvashi Rautela Show How Feathers Can Inspire Your Attire

On the work front

Raveena Tandon will soon be seen in Prashanth Neel’s next K.G.F: Chapter 2. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles. The film is said to be a second sequel which will be a continuation of the place. Fans are already excited for the film as is said to be releasing in April 2020. It was reported that the film is currently in the filming stage and will soon begin its post-production plans.

Also read | Raveena Tandon Did THIS When Passengers On Flight Were Annoyed Over Missing Pilot; Watch

Apart from that, Raveena Tandon will also be seen in Alert 24x7 alongside Anupam Kher, Sanjay Dutt, Kabir Bedi and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. The film is directed is by Soujan Josseph and written by Dilip Shukla. The film is based on an action thriller comedy.

Also read | 'KGF Chapter 2': Raveena Tandon Posts Fun Video With Cast And Crew, Shares Exciting Update

Also read | Raveena Tandon Hops Into Auto To Attend Niece's Mehndi, Records Sweet Chat With 'saviour'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.