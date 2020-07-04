Dog Floating On Four Pool Noodles Gives Netizens 'summer Goals'; Watch

In a footage that is now giving the netizens “summer goals”, a golden retriever pooch can be seen “impressively chilling” in the pool laying on the noodles in a priceless moment of relaxation. Delved in deep thoughts presumably soothed by the coolness of the water, the pet dog, unperturbed by the worldly troubles sails gently on the set of 5 coloured noodles across the water. Uploaded on Reddit, the 15-second clip has amassed over 105k upvotes and nearly 700 reactions as users were wooed by the pooch’s relaxation activity.

As the internet pointed out that the older dog’s “chill is real”, many were inspired by the brown-furred pooch’s comforting dip in the pool during the summers and his adorable floaties. The dog can be seen enjoying summers with his eyes closed having quality time. As he sails on the four Styrofoam floaties in the vast blue pool, he is also encountered with a huge red ball to play with. However, the dog ignores the object and instead decides to fully enjoy his soak. While the retriever seems fairly adult, a commenter pointed out that the “floating feels great on his creaky joints.” Many instantaneously set their goals to get themselves flutter boards and rest their chins and relax in the pool like the retriever dog. “This is my goal in life right now,” wrote a Redditor, impressed.

Netizens impressed by the pooch

Quickly noticing how the dog ignored playing with the ball in the pool, users said the pooch had “an evolving philosophy on the concept of fetch,” all the while joking that he “bops the red ball and pays it no mind” because he “just want to keep floating along.” To this, a commenter replied, “Just because it’s a ball doesn’t mean I don’t have better things to do Chad” - Dog”. “Summer dog days...forever always...” wrote another. “I can barely get in one pool noodle. How the heck did he get on 4??” asked the third. “So peaceful. When my life gets to a point like this, I start inventing problems,” wrote the fourth.

